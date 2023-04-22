Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast

There were 460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,885 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast.
At approximately 6:09pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
On Thursday, April 20, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34-year-old Nicholas Reid, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).