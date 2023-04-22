Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:09pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34-year-old Nicholas Reid, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).