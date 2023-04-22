IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Julie Lai, A Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent At YHSGR, Is Revolutionizing The Real Estate Industry

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce the launch of its new Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent service, headed by Julie Lai. The new service aims to provide homeowners with a range of benefits that will make selling their home a breeze.

By enlisting the services of a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, homeowners can advertise their property as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, which leads to a quicker sale, a higher sale price, and less hassle for both the seller and the buyer.

Other benefits of the service include a prelisting home inspection conducted by a certified home inspector, a prelisting termite inspection, and a seller warranty. In addition, buyers who purchase a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a home warranty for 13 months after closing.

The service also includes a high definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour of the home, along with professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos of the property to be placed on MLS, Google, Zillow.com, Realtor.com, and over 3,000 syndicated websites.

The exclusive seller app with feedback from showings provides access to agent comments who preview the home, giving sellers an opportunity to see what agents see. Additionally, an up-front title search ensures that any recorded liens, violations, mortgages, and/or title issues can be addressed with the attorney prior to going under contract.

Concierge service is also provided, enabling sellers to upgrade their home now and pay when it sells, resulting in a 28% average sale price increase and 50% faster project times.

Moreover, the service includes a Certified Leak-Free Roof, where the existing roof and related components are thoroughly inspected by licensed professionals, and a California licensed roofer will provide an estimate to repair any items needed to certify the roof and ensure it's in tip-top shape.

Buyers and sellers will also receive a free appraisal report from Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's selected three lenders of choice, along with certification of the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval.

"I am excited to bring this innovative new service to homeowners looking to sell their homes," said Julie Lai. "With the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent service, homeowners can enjoy a smoother, hassle-free transaction, and buyers can rest easy knowing they are purchasing a high-quality property."

About Julie Lai

Julie Lai has over 16 years of banking and real estate experience as a senior business relationship manager at Wells Fargo. She graduated from Temple City High School and the University of California, Riverside, with a business administration degree with a focus on finance and accounting. She currently resides in Alhambra/Walnut with her husband and 3-year-old son.

