Texas Again Smashes Three Jobs Records, Leads Nation In Job Growth

TEXAS, April 21 - April 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated three major employment milestones following the release of March jobs data showing Texas again breaking all previous records for total jobs, total Texans employed, and total Texas labor force.

“The promise of Texas knows no bounds,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas continues to set new records across the board for total jobs, for the number of Texans working, and for the size of our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce. Texas is also No. 1 in the country again for job growth, growing jobs at a faster rate than the nation as a whole across every major industry and adding more jobs than all other states over the last 12 months. With more Texans working today than ever before, we are building an even greater Texas of tomorrow.”

March jobs data released by the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows new employment highs:

  • Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 13,839,200 as employers added 28,600 jobs over the month.
  • Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including employed and self-employed, at 14,298,256.
  • Texas reaches a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 14,898,100.

Texas also leads all states for jobs added over the last 12 months at 575,100.

