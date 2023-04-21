John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Of YHSGR Provides A Revolutionary Solution To Home Buying And Selling
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty proudly presents John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, a distinguished real estate expert dedicated to helping home sellers and buyers achieve their real estate goals. With John’s 25 years of experience in the entertainment and real estate industries, he understands the importance of providing meaningful solutions that elevate the lives of his clients.
When you sell your home with John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, client get access to numerous benefits that make the selling process smoother and more profitable. One of the most significant advantages of listing the home as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ is the increased value and faster selling time. CPO homes sell quicker, for more money, with less hassle to both the seller and buyer.
Before the home is listed on the market, John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent arranges a prelisting home inspection and termite inspection to ensure that there are no undiscovered problems that might delay or even kill the transaction. This way, have the opportunity and time to resolve the problems found or disclose them upfront to the potential buyer. Also receive a Home Warranty while the home is being sold, providing additional peace of mind.
When selling the home as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, the buyer receives a 24-month buy-back guarantee. If they are not happy with their home purchase, John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent will buy it back or sell it for free, giving both the seller and buyer peace of mind.
Other benefits of selling the home with John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent include a High Definition 360° Interactive Matterport 3D Tour and Professional HDR Photography with Aerial Drone and Virtual Home Staging Photos of the home to be placed on MLS, Google, Zillow.com, Realtor.com, and over 3,000 syndicated websites. Also get exclusive access to a seller app with feedback from showings and the ability to upgrade the home and pay when it sells.
John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent offers a hassle-free closing with free appraisals for both buyers and sellers. Buyers purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ receive a free appraisal report from one of our selected three lenders of choice, and the seller is offered a free appraisal report for their next home purchase from one of our selected three lenders of choice. Additionally, our selected three lenders of choice will Certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval.
John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent understands the importance of giving back to the community, especially to those who served in the military. As a Navy brat, he remembers visiting his father at the hospital where he worked and seeing the impact it had on him. Therefore, he supports the Fisher House charity organization and has built a “Home” in Long Beach to give back to the military family.
About John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent
John Williams is a Master Certified Negotiation Expert (MCNE) and a Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Pricing Strategist Advisor (PSA) certification. With his extensive experience in the entertainment and real estate industries, he understands the importance of providing meaningful solutions to elevate the lives of his clients.
Contact:
John Williams
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 562-787-1444
Email: jwilliams@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/john-williams/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
When you sell your home with John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, client get access to numerous benefits that make the selling process smoother and more profitable. One of the most significant advantages of listing the home as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ is the increased value and faster selling time. CPO homes sell quicker, for more money, with less hassle to both the seller and buyer.
Before the home is listed on the market, John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent arranges a prelisting home inspection and termite inspection to ensure that there are no undiscovered problems that might delay or even kill the transaction. This way, have the opportunity and time to resolve the problems found or disclose them upfront to the potential buyer. Also receive a Home Warranty while the home is being sold, providing additional peace of mind.
When selling the home as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, the buyer receives a 24-month buy-back guarantee. If they are not happy with their home purchase, John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent will buy it back or sell it for free, giving both the seller and buyer peace of mind.
Other benefits of selling the home with John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent include a High Definition 360° Interactive Matterport 3D Tour and Professional HDR Photography with Aerial Drone and Virtual Home Staging Photos of the home to be placed on MLS, Google, Zillow.com, Realtor.com, and over 3,000 syndicated websites. Also get exclusive access to a seller app with feedback from showings and the ability to upgrade the home and pay when it sells.
John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent offers a hassle-free closing with free appraisals for both buyers and sellers. Buyers purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ receive a free appraisal report from one of our selected three lenders of choice, and the seller is offered a free appraisal report for their next home purchase from one of our selected three lenders of choice. Additionally, our selected three lenders of choice will Certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval.
John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent understands the importance of giving back to the community, especially to those who served in the military. As a Navy brat, he remembers visiting his father at the hospital where he worked and seeing the impact it had on him. Therefore, he supports the Fisher House charity organization and has built a “Home” in Long Beach to give back to the military family.
About John Williams Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent
John Williams is a Master Certified Negotiation Expert (MCNE) and a Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Pricing Strategist Advisor (PSA) certification. With his extensive experience in the entertainment and real estate industries, he understands the importance of providing meaningful solutions to elevate the lives of his clients.
Contact:
John Williams
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 562-787-1444
Email: jwilliams@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/john-williams/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other