Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Jason Tan, Brings Exceptional Peace of Mind to Home Sellers and Buyers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty proudly announces the appointment of Jason Tan as its Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent. Tan, a real estate expert with years of experience and an impressive track record of success, brings unparalleled dedication and knowledge to his role.
As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent, Tan offers a comprehensive suite of services to sellers that go above and beyond traditional real estate offerings. With a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ listing, homes are advertised to sell faster, for more money, and with less hassle to both the seller and buyer. Tan provides a pre-listing home inspection, pre-listing termite inspection, and seller and buyer warranties, ensuring that both parties feel confident and secure throughout the transaction process.
Tan also offers high-quality photography, aerial drone, and virtual home staging photos, as well as a high-definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour, all of which are placed on MLS, Google, Zillow, Realtor.com, and over 3,000 syndicated websites. With an exclusive seller app, sellers receive feedback from showings, view prospects, and access agent comments that preview their homes. Additionally, a preliminary title search is run on each property to ensure a smoother transaction, and concierge services enable sellers to upgrade their homes now and pay when it sells.
In addition to these services, buyers and sellers will receive a free appraisal report from three selected lenders of choice. The selected three lenders of choice will also certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval, and if needed, perform a cross-examination of the buyer's loan documents to prevent any cancellations due to the buyer's inability to qualify.
Jason Tan brings a wealth of experience to his role as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent, with over two decades of experience in finance, economics, and real estate. He has helped numerous investors purchase investment properties that generate passive income, and his expertise and dedication to his clients are unmatched. Tan's fluency in Vietnamese, Cantonese, and English allows him to connect with a diverse range of clients, and his commitment to excellence is evident in every transaction he undertakes.
To take advantage of the benefits of a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ listing, and to work with Jason Tan, contact him today.
Contact:
Jason Tan
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-672-5473
Email: jtan@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/jason-tan/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
