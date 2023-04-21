WiGL Unveils Groundbreaking touchless Wireless Power Transfer (tWPT) Technology at the Upcoming WiGL's World Fair 2.0
WiGLs Military-Contracted Technologies Will Revolutionize EnergyHAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine recharging a cellphone using a WiFi network. WiGL, a pioneer in touchless Wireless Power Transfer (tWPT), is excited to unveil its latest generation of sustainable over-the-air wireless power networking at the upcoming WiGL's World Fair 2.0 (WWF 2.0) on May 11th at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma. These groundbreaking technologies promise to revolutionize the way we power IoT (Internet of Things) devices and will be demonstrated for the first time at the event; exclusively for military decision-makers and members of the media.
The WWF 2.0 takes place on National Technology Day, underscoring the importance of this innovative breakthrough. WiGL's tWPT technologies address the challenges faced by current battery solutions for IoT devices, such as limited autonomy, long charge times, high costs, environmental impact, and risks of accidents. By sending and receiving power safely like Wi-Fi, WiGL aims to eliminate these limitations and enable true infinite mobility for consumers, companies, and government entities alike.
Initially, WiGL's technologies have been made available to the military who are already experiencing the benefits of uninterrupted power for their devices. The upcoming devices revealed at the WWF 2.0 event on May 11th will showcase the full potential of these revolutionary technologies.
Additionally, a select few VIPs will be introduced to one of WiGL’s products early with a live demonstration taking place on May 8th at Travis Air Force Base. Both events are exclusive to military members and members of the media.
WiGL's successful funding efforts have paved the way for the company's growth and development. By raising over $8.3 million, WiGL is on a mission to become an essential mobile service that enables users to ditch cords and wires for good. WiGL’s valuation is expected to grow as the next devices from the company will cater to Saltwater Generators (SWG) to meet Electric Vehicle (EV) consumer needs.
The future of WiGL-enabled consumer electronics and EVs looks untethered. The company's tWPT technologies are expected to have a wide range of applications, including mobile devices, televisions, light fixtures, home security systems, and rechargeable cars.
By the end of 2023, WiGL intends to release a number of consumer-focused devices suitable for households, expanding its reach and impact on daily life. Get ready for tWPT Christmas trees and recharging EVs using onboard SWGs…in 2023/24.
To stay informed about WiGL's latest innovations and to learn how these technologies will make homes more energy-efficient, follow all WiGL eNERGY social media pages. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of the technological revolution that will reshape how we power our world.
Media members interested in technology, energy/ sustainability, minority-owned businesses, and SBEs, please send all press inquiries to Craig Baker. To gain early access to demonstrations for WiGL technologies, please contact Marie Wise at m.wise@wiglinc.com.
###
About WiGL
WiGL is a pioneering company specializing in touchless wireless power transfer and renewable green energy generation. By sending and receiving power safely like Wi-Fi, WiGL aims to overcome the limitations of current battery technology and enable true infinite mobility. With invaluable benefits for people, companies, and governments, WiGL aspires to become an essential mobile service. Get ready for electrical power as a service.
Craig Baker
WiGL
c.baker@wiglinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram