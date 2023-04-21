There were 559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,925 in the last 365 days.
Court News ...
South Carolina Judicial Branch
Court Administration
Columbia, South Carolina
|
TONNYA K. KOHN
|
LAUREN BROWN
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Medley Serves & Investigations Ordered to Cease and Desist Use of Deceptive Door Tags in Process Serving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (April 20, 2023) – Supreme Court of South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty has issued an Order to Cease and Desist to with regard to its use of deceptive door tags in connection with attempts at service of process in South Carolina.
Medley, a Tennessee company using South Carolina process servers, is leaving deceptive, inaccurate, and intimidating signage bearing the Seal of the Supreme Court of South Carolina at the doors of defendants. The cases primarily involve plaintiff OneMain Financial Group, LLC, and similarly named plaintiffs.
The Order states the door tags were found to have:
Based on these findings, Medley and its employees or agents have been ordered to immediately CEASE AND DESIST the use of these door tags for service in South Carolina for process serving.
Contact: Public Information Director, Lauren Brown, labrown@sccourts.org
# # #