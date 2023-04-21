Submit Release
Medley Serves & Investigations Ordered to Cease and Desist Use of Deceptive Door Tags in Process Serving

Court News ...

South Carolina Judicial Branch

Court Administration

Columbia, South Carolina

TONNYA K. KOHN
STATE COURT
ADMINISTRATOR

 

LAUREN BROWN
PUBLIC INFORMATION DIRECTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Medley Serves & Investigations Ordered to Cease and Desist Use of Deceptive Door Tags in Process Serving


COLUMBIA, S.C. (April 20, 2023) – Supreme Court of South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty has issued an Order to Cease and Desist to with regard to its use of deceptive door tags in connection with attempts at service of process in South Carolina.
Medley, a Tennessee company using South Carolina process servers, is leaving deceptive, inaccurate, and intimidating signage bearing the Seal of the Supreme Court of South Carolina at the doors of defendants. The cases primarily involve plaintiff OneMain Financial Group, LLC, and similarly named plaintiffs. 

The Order states the door tags were found to have:

  • Improperly used the Seal of the Supreme Court of South Carolina.
  • Incorrectly informed defendants they are being served with a "civil warrant."
  • Falsely asserted defendants may be found guilty of a criminal offense if they "resist" service.
  • Incorrectly stated defendants have a court date and that the time to respond is already running.

Based on these findings, Medley and its employees or agents have been ordered to immediately CEASE AND DESIST the use of these door tags for service in South Carolina for process serving.


Contact: Public Information Director, Lauren Brown, labrown@sccourts.org

 

# # #

