Foreign Attachés Visit Naval Oceanography

Foreign Attachés receive an overview of the capabilities of the REMUS 600 during their visit to Stennis Space Center. Naval Oceanography hosted representatives from 13 foreign countries who visited to see firsthand the capabilities and missions our 2500 Sailors and Scientists perform around the world, April 20, 2023. The 13 countries that had representatives at the tour were Denmark, Australia, Great Britain, Netherlands, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Chile, Israel, Poland, Portugal, Finland, and New Zealand. Each country has a unique perspective and interest in the work that Naval Oceanography does, and it was fascinating to hear their questions and feedback.