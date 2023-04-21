ICYMI: Wawa Statement on Fuel in Broward County

There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,911 in the last 365 days.
As a member of the Florida community for more than a decade, Wawa is committed to providing support for our friends and neighbors during times of need. In response to severe weather situations across parts of South Florida, Wawa’s fuel team has been working diligently with suppliers to ensure stores maintain as much fuel supply as possible.
Currently, Wawa has fuel available in all Wawa stores across South Florida, including those located in the areas impacted by recent flooding in Broward County, which is currently under a State of Emergency.
Those locations include:
|6350 Stirling Rd.
|Davie
|3601 N. Federal Hwy.
|Pompano Beach
|2271 W. Sample Rd.
|Deerfield Beach
|2620 W. Broward Blvd.
|Fort Lauderdale
|7705 N. State Rd. 7
|Parkland
|6191 Powerline Road
|Fort Lauderdale
|2000 N. State Rd. 7
|Margate
|9400 W. Commercial Blvd.
|Sunrise
|20 SW 12th Ave.
|Deerfield Beach
|2500 SW 64th Ave.
|Davie
|4401 NW 76 Ave.
|Lauderhill
|1 N Andrews Ave
|Pompano Beach
|2 W. Sunrise Blvd.
|Fort Lauderdale
|1600 S. Hiatus Rd.
|Pembroke Pines
|4700 South State Rd. 7
|Hollywood
|13 S. State Road 7
|Plantation
|7305 W. Sample Rd.
|Coral Springs
|1700 S Douglas Rd
|Miramar
|7105 McNab Rd
|Broward
Wawa will monitor the situation and work diligently to continue to maintain fuel supply.