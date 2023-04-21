ICYMI: Wawa Statement on Fuel in Broward County

Submit Release
As a member of the Florida community for more than a decade, Wawa is committed to providing support for our friends and neighbors during times of need. In response to severe weather situations across parts of South Florida, Wawa’s fuel team has been working diligently with suppliers to ensure stores maintain as much fuel supply as possible.

Currently, Wawa has fuel available in all Wawa stores across South Florida, including those located in the areas impacted by recent flooding in Broward County, which is currently under a State of Emergency.

Those locations include:

6350 Stirling Rd. Davie
 3601 N. Federal Hwy.  Pompano Beach
 2271 W. Sample Rd.  Deerfield Beach
 2620 W. Broward Blvd.  Fort Lauderdale
7705 N. State Rd. 7 Parkland
6191 Powerline Road Fort Lauderdale
2000 N. State Rd. 7 Margate
9400 W. Commercial Blvd. Sunrise
 20 SW 12th Ave.  Deerfield Beach
 2500 SW 64th Ave.  Davie
 4401 NW 76 Ave.  Lauderhill
 1 N Andrews Ave  Pompano Beach
 2 W. Sunrise Blvd.  Fort Lauderdale
 1600 S. Hiatus Rd.  Pembroke Pines
 4700 South State Rd. 7  Hollywood
 13 S. State Road 7  Plantation
 7305 W. Sample Rd.  Coral Springs
 1700 S Douglas Rd  Miramar
 7105 McNab Rd  Broward


Wawa will monitor the situation and work diligently to continue to maintain fuel supply.

