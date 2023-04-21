ICYMI: Wawa Statement on Fuel in Broward County

As a member of the Florida community for more than a decade, Wawa is committed to providing support for our friends and neighbors during times of need. In response to severe weather situations across parts of South Florida, Wawa’s fuel team has been working diligently with suppliers to ensure stores maintain as much fuel supply as possible.

Currently, Wawa has fuel available in all Wawa stores across South Florida, including those located in the areas impacted by recent flooding in Broward County, which is currently under a State of Emergency.

Those locations include:



6350 Stirling Rd. Davie 3601 N. Federal Hwy. Pompano Beach 2271 W. Sample Rd. Deerfield Beach 2620 W. Broward Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 7705 N. State Rd. 7 Parkland 6191 Powerline Road Fort Lauderdale 2000 N. State Rd. 7 Margate 9400 W. Commercial Blvd. Sunrise

20 SW 12th Ave. Deerfield Beach 2500 SW 64th Ave. Davie 4401 NW 76 Ave. Lauderhill 1 N Andrews Ave Pompano Beach 2 W. Sunrise Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 1600 S. Hiatus Rd. Pembroke Pines 4700 South State Rd. 7 Hollywood 13 S. State Road 7 Plantation 7305 W. Sample Rd. Coral Springs 1700 S Douglas Rd Miramar 7105 McNab Rd Broward



Wawa will monitor the situation and work diligently to continue to maintain fuel supply.