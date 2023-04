Opinion - How Bay Area prosecutors are weaponizing California statutes to attack judicial independence

Opinion - How Bay Area prosecutors are weaponizing California statutes to attack judicial independenceMartin.Novitski Fri, 04/21/2023 - 09:12 NewsLink In October 2022, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins directed her prosecutors to file CCP 170.6 disqualifications against Judge Anthony Kline to prohibit him from hearing all juvenile delinquency cases, commonly known as a “blanket” disqualification.