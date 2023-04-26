2022 PEDIGREE Foundation Impact Report Now Available
FRANKLIN, TN, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PEDIGREE Foundation is excited to share the 2022 Impact Report, which provides an overview of the work done, lives changed and relationships built with shelters and rescues across the country during the last year.
In a year marked by resource constraints, shelters and rescues continued to find innovative ways to help dogs, and PEDIGREE Foundation awarded $1 million in grants to support their efforts.
Some highlights from 2022 included in the report are:
- As part of the $1 million in grants, the Foundation awarded $390,000+ in Program Development grants to 29 shelters and rescues with a focus on long-term solutions for shelters and increasing dog adoption rates
- PEDIGREE Foundation awarded Disaster Relief Grants in 14 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico to help organizations recover from natural disasters or puppy mill seizures
- The inaugural PEDIGREE Foundation Canadian Grant Program launched, awarding $100,000 CAD to eight Canadian organizations for the first time
- The Foundation partnered with the PEDIGREE brand to award $100,000 in Essential Support Dogs Safety Net Grants to ten shelters and rescues doing hard work to keep people and pets together in times of hardship
- PEDIGREE Foundation kicked off a partnership with Dogs Trust USA, which has a multi-year strategic plan to help change the landscape for shelter and rescue dogs across the U.S.
The Impact Report features stories from grant recipients Seattle Humane, Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), Arizona Humane and Rockbridge Animal Alliance working to keep the people and pet connection strong in the toughest of circumstances. Grant recipient Austin Pets Alive! is also highlighted for their life-saving transport work. The Impact Report shares best practices from DOGS RULE.(TM) grant recipients Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) and San Diego Humane Society, and emphasizes collaboration with numerous external partners who have helped make the Foundation’s work possible.
Since its founding in 2008, the Foundation has awarded over 6,100 grants and donated $11.7 million. PEDIGREE Foundation shares gratitude with the donors, sponsors and dog lovers who have made that possible, and looks forward to celebrating its 15th birthday throughout 2023.
To view the full Impact Report, and read the stories of shelter dogs who have been supported by grant funding, visit our website at PedigreeFoundation.org.
About PEDIGREE Foundation
We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 6,100 grants and $11.6 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. In 2022, we introduced our first program expansion outside the U.S. with the launch of our Canadian grant program, providing $100k CAD to local shelters and rescues in need across Canada. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.
