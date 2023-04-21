See How Spring Blooms at the Wascana Centre Greenhouse

CANADA, April 21 - Released on April 21, 2023

Spring is already blooming in the heart of Regina. Join the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) at the Wascana Centre greenhouse this Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 as PCC horticulturists and ecologists lead free, 30 minute guided tours and workshops.

Tours will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For registration information, please visit wascana.ca.

"I invite everyone to step inside the Wascana Centre greenhouse to experience Regina's best kept year-round garden," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. "You will be surrounded with more than 100,000 plants and flowers that will bring Wascana Centre and the City of Regina into bloom this spring."

Since the 1940s, the Wascana Greenhouse has been the heart of horticulture at Wascana Centre. Under the care of the PCC Horticulture team, the main greenhouse operates 365 days a year. Innovative ways to sustain new and unique flower varieties are continually introduced and evaluated. Planting of seeds and bulbs starts in January to become a stunning colourful collection in spring.

Wascana Centre is one of North America's largest urban parks. It is home to 8.7 kilometres of paved pathways and 5.6 kilometres of natural paths, recreation and play areas. The beautiful centrepiece of Wascana Centre is the world-class Queen Elizabeth II Gardens located in front of the people's legislature. It's a work of art featuring colourful flowers and ornate designs and remains a favourite of visitors year after year.

Consisting of 930 hectares (2,300 acres), Wascana Centre has planted the flower beds in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building since the early twentieth century. The Wascana Centre greenhouse flowers are also provided to Government House and the City of Regina.

