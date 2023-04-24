Industry Influencer Melissa Sutherland Joins EverC as VP

Melissa Sutherland of EverC will be honored with ETA Star Award at annual ETA TRANSACT event in Atlanta on April 24
The global payments ecosystem is facing unprecedented risk and EverC is positioned to disrupt dark commerce.”
— Melissa Sutherland
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EverC, a pioneer in AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk intelligence and insights for ecommerce and payment providers, is proud to announce that industry thought leader Melissa Sutherland has joined our team. Sutherland, a well-known compliance expert, has been named the company’s new VP Industry Engagement.
Sutherland, a self-described “compliance vigilante,” is a highly respected risk, compliance, and operations leader with nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Specializing in risk mitigation and illicit commerce disruption, she holds advanced training certificates from ACAMS, Wespay, and ICMEC.
CEO Ariel Tiger said in an announcement today, “Melissa has hit the ground running at EverC, where she’s fast becoming the centerpiece of thought leadership for our team and our valued customers. Her influence and expertise is well known, and she will play a key role as we work to reshape this industry and accelerate safe, secure, scalable ecommerce growth.”
Sutherland will be honored this month by The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) with the ETA Star Award for being the Committee Volunteer of the Year. This award honors individuals and companies making a significant difference in the payments industry.
An active member of the ETA for more than a decade, Sutherland currently serves on the ETA’s Risk & Fraud Committee which has recently focused on providing members with more targeted information on specific areas of concern in the payments ecosystem including cybersecurity and risk and fraud.
“Sharing and expanding knowledge in collaborative environments is one of the most powerful things we can do to have a positive impact on our customers, who are the top tier players in payments and finance,” says Sutherland. “The global payments ecosystem is facing unprecedented risk and EverC is positioned to disrupt dark commerce.”
About EverC
EverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the ecommerce ecosystem, with automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management solutions. We provide immediate and ongoing merchant risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. Learn more at www.everc.com.
