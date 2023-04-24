HR for Health and Abyde announce partnership to provide comprehensive compliance solutions to healthcare practices

Together, Abyde and HR for Health will deliver industry-leading software, automation efficiencies, education and resources to help mutual customers understand their roles and responsibilities to implement and sustain successful compliance. The #1 and ONLY HR software dedicated to helping medical and dental practices. Stay compliant all while improving employee performance. Ready to get started?

SAN RAMON, CA, US, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health is a leading provider of HR compliance solutions and services for healthcare organizations. With a team of experienced HR professionals, HR for Health offers a range of services including HR advising, software automation, compliance assessments, employee handbooks, HR policies and procedures, healthcare-specific job descriptions, performance management and more. Their focus is on helping healthcare practices navigate complex employment laws and regulations, allowing practice owners to focus on providing quality patient care. HR for Health also provides expert advice and guidance to help practice owners navigate the complex legal landscape of healthcare compliance.

The company's mission is to help healthcare organizations achieve their practice goals by providing best-in-class HR and compliance solutions that are easy to use, affordable, and effective. With its team of experienced healthcare and HR professionals, HR for Health is well-positioned to help medical and dental practices succeed in today's competitive and complex healthcare environment. The company has a proven track record of delivering results for its clients and has helped hundreds of practices across the country improve their operations and achieve compliance with federal and state regulations.

Abyde is top-ranked nationally for their innovative HIPAA and OSHA compliance education and software solutions for independent healthcare practices. Together, Abyde and HR for Health will deliver industry-leading software, automation efficiencies, education and resources to help mutual customers understand their roles and responsibilities to implement and sustain successful compliance.

Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides practices through mandatory compliance requirements such as risk management programs, training for doctors and staff, customized policy documentation, and more. “We are excited to partner with HR for Health to provide our industry with the resources they need to maintain compliance," said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. "Our software solution combined with HR for Health's expertise in HR and compliance will offer healthcare practices a comprehensive and cost-effective solution to their compliance needs.”

Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., CEO and Co-Founder of HR for Health states, "The healthcare industry faces complex regulatory requirements, and it's important for practices to have access to effective compliance tools. We're thrilled to be partnering with Abyde and to be able to offer our customers the most comprehensive and user-friendly complete compliance solution on the market. With this powerful partnership, we're making it easier than ever for healthcare organizations to stay compliant and avoid legal risk.”

About HR for Health

HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally-recognized authority on employment and labor law. To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance.

For more information about HR for Health, please visit HRforHealth.com or email PR@hrforhealth.com

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA and OSHA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated regulations could exist. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com