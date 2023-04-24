Veron Bice Welcomes Gage Stewart as a New Attorney

Gage, a Lake Charles native, graduated from St. Louis Catholic High School and attended McNeese State University. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in biochemistry. Gage received his Juris Doctorate from Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center, along with a Graduate Certificate in Energy Law and Policy. During law school, Gage authored several articles for the Journal of Energy Law and Resources, where he served as a Senior Associate of Volume 10. One of which is “Honey, I Shrunk the Reactor: A Comment on the Journey of Small Modular Reactors Through the Nuclear Regulatory Process.”
After graduating from law school in 2022, Gage returned to Lake Charles and joined the team at Veron Bice. His current areas of practice include commercial litigation, personal injury, and oil and gas litigation. Mike Veron, managing partner, is excited, stating “Gage is a welcome addition, bringing his energy and focus to provide amazing results for our firm and clients.”
Veron Bice has served Louisiana since 2005. Their sole mission is to provide each client with the full measure of justice available to them under the law. Veron Bice prides itself on their team's ability to provide extensive and meaningful impacts to the community of Lake Charles and the state of Louisiana. Veron Bice practices personal injury, environmental law, medical malpractice, commercial litigation, land contamination, oil and gas law, hurricane claims, successions, and estate planning. For more information on Veron Bice, visit https://veronbice.com/.
