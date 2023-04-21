Kingsview Chief Technical Analyst Buff Dormeier Named to Forbes/Shook 2023 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

Recognition Reflects Dormeier's Industry-Leading Expertise And Client-Focused Approach

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 5th consecutive year, Forbes has recognized Buff Dormeier, Kingsview Partners CTA and Wealth Manager, as a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for Indiana.

Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list recognizes top-performing advisors from around the country, and Dormeier was chosen for the honor from a pool of more than 39,000 nominations. Several factors are considered in the selection process, including assets under management, industry experience, regulatory record, and philanthropic work. For a complete listing of qualification criteria, please visit Methodology: America's Top Wealth Advisors 2023 (forbes.com).

Dormeier has been advising high-net-worth clients for over 25 years and has built a reputation for providing prudent investment advice and financial planning services. His expertise and a commitment to delivering personalized service have earned him both a loyal client base and industry-wide recognition. "Our team strives to set a high standard of care for every life we touch," says Buff. "The honor speaks to the quality and integrity of our team and the elite clientele with whom we are blessed to build meaningful relationships."

"Buff demonstrates a unique balance in his work," says Kingsview Partners CEO Sean McGillivray. "His technical expertise, paired with a genuine desire to work in the best interest of his clients, makes him a standout among his peers. We're very pleased to see his outstanding work recognized–again– by this prestigious honor."

Dormeier has been featured in various publications and frequently speaks at industry events. He has also received numerous accolades, including the Charles H. Dow Award and recognition for his work in technical analysis.

For more information about Buff Dormeier and his Fort Wayne, Indiana offices, please visit Kingsview.com.

*Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC — Data as of 6/30/22. The Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria learned through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management. The algorithm additionally weighs factors such as service models, compliance records and industry experience, and focuses on those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.

All advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.