DataParser adding support for Zoom externally hosted Meetings
DataParser uses Zoom’s archive API to support collection of externally hosted meetings. The chats can be delivered to any compliance archive using DataParser.
Externally hosted meeting data is growing concern for compliance teams supervising regulated employees’ communications.”MILLBROOK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 17a-4’s DataParser for Zoom supports new externally hosted meeting data collection. DataParser is the leading independent connector solution for bringing data into archives. Zoom is an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform that makes connecting easier, more immersive, and more dynamic for businesses and individuals. The Zoom module of DataParser supports collection of Zoom Meetings, Webinars and Team Chat.
“Externally hosted meeting data is growing concern for compliance teams supervising regulated employees’ communications. Zoom’s API update provides access to this data. Zoom continues to show a commitment to compliance and supporting regulated clients.” said Charles Weeden, Managing Partner of 17a-4.
17a-4 works closely with clients and regulators on compliance issues. The Zoom connector is focused on content required by regulations. To minimize compliance and legal risk, regulated firms shouldn’t archive more information than is required. As data source partners update APIs, exports and feeds with new features and compliance data for collection, DataParser will develop support.
DataParser is an independent connector solution designed for compliance and eDiscovery. Supported data sources include Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Slack and more. Data types include chats, meetings, documents, data feeds, collaboration platforms and databases. DataParser has no impact on the collected data source networks or destination archives. DataParser supports delivery to multiple locations including Microsoft 365, Google Vault, Proofpoint, Mimecast, Archive360, Cryoserver and many other archive and eDiscovery platforms. Users’ chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser’s processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries in the archive or eDiscovery platform.
DataParser is a modular software solution designed to meet Compliance, Legal, Security and IT requirements. On-premise and cloud plans are available. For more information about the upcoming DataParser releases visit 17a-4.com.
About 17a-4 LLC:
17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.
17a-4’s DataParser is the leading independent middleware connector solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted cloud plans; deployed globally managing enterprise communication systems. 17a-4’s eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture, format and forward the Twitter and YouTube data into any archive. 17a-4’s architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.
17a-4 is based in New York.
