DataParser supports delivery to Google Vault via API Import feature
DataParser delivers third party data to Google Vault for Retention and eDiscovery. DataParser can now send any supported data source into Google Vault.
customers want to extend Google Workspace’s broad set of built-in compliance capabilities to intelligently manage risk and compliance over their entire data landscape – not just for Google-native data”MILLBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 17a-4’s DataParser, the leading independent connector solution to collect and format third party data for archive retention and eDiscovery now supports delivery to Google Vault. Google Vault is an information governance and eDiscovery tool for Google Workspace. With Vault, you can retain, hold, search, and export users’ Google Workspace data.
DataParser has been developed to send any connector data type into Google Vault with Google Gmail API, using the Import function. This new delivery method supports all data types processed by DataParser including Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Webex, Truphone and more. Clients with Legal, HR, IT or Compliance requirements or policies can use DataParser to bring chat and collaboration data into Google Vault to manage alongside users’ Gmail and other WorkSpace data.
“The message is clear: our customers want to extend Google Workspace’s broad set of built-in compliance capabilities to intelligently manage risk and compliance over their entire data landscape – not just for Google-native data…” says Douglas Weeden, Director at 17a-4 LLC, “Our new Vault API integration enables high-fidelity data ingestion of leading third party data sources, providing our joint clients with more options when selecting where they want their data to be stored and how they want their data to be discovered.”
“For instance,” Douglas continues, “a healthcare organization can bring in Zoom content and convert the audio stream into text captioning or a government can capture content to greatly simplify the process of responding to FIOA requests.”
DataParser is an independent solution that supports delivery to multiple locations and integrates with Active Directory. Google Vault is added to the already robust supported archive list including Microsoft 365, Proofpoint, Mimecast, EV, Archive360, Cryoserver and many other archive and eDiscovery platforms. Supported data sources include Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Symphony and more. Data types include chats, meetings, documents, data feeds, collaboration platforms and databases. DataParser has no impact on the collected data source networks or destination archives. Users’ chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser’s processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries in the archive or eDiscovery platform.
DataParser is a modular software solution designed to meet Compliance, Legal, Security and IT requirements. On-premises and cloud plans are available. For more information about the upcoming DataParser releases visit 17a-4.com.
About 17a-4 LLC:
17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.
17a-4’s DataParser is the leading independent middleware connector solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted cloud plans; deployed globally managing enterprise communication systems. 17a-4’s eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture, format and forward the Twitter and YouTube data into any archive. 17a-4’s architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.
17a-4 is based in New York.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
