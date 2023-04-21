MDC looking for volunteers in Central Missouri

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages citizens with a passion for conservation to apply to serve as MDC volunteers in the Central Region. Each volunteer will be expected to serve a total of 60 hours throughout the course of the year.

MDC staff are looking for volunteers to aid with running programs throughout mid-Missouri. Citizens with interests in hiking, fishing, birding, hunting, and more are encouraged to apply. MDC provides safe and educational experiences for citizens to learn about nature. MDC Volunteers can assist with outdoor skills programs including firearm instruction, archery, fishing, youth hunting clinics, trapping events, map and compass skills, wildlife identification, and special events.

All citizens interested in volunteering with MDC should fill out the interest form at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ap. A volunteer open house will be held at MDC’s Central Regional Office on May 11, from 5:30-8:00 p.m. Interviews for the volunteer positions will be held May 15-17, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at MDC’s Central Regional Office.

All applicants must be over the age of 16 and available to attend several training sessions throughout the spring and early summer. The trainings will be conducted at MDC’s Central Regional Office, and the dates and times are as follows:

May 31, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

June 7, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

June 14, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

June 2, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

June 28, from 5:30 -8:00 p.m.

July 5, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Questions about this program can be sent to Maddie Est at maddie.est@mdc.mo.gov.