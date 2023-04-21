Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,955 in the last 365 days.

MDC welcomes renowned musical artist John Nilsen to Cape Nature Center on May 6

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) welcomes popular northwest musical artist, John Nilsen, to Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for a nature-inspired performance at 2 p.m. on May 6. Registration is not required.

Nilsen is a noted pianist and acoustic musician from Portland, Oregon.

His nature-inspired performance on May 6 will be complimented by spectacular landscape and wildlife images by MDC Photographer Noppadol Paothong. Paothong’s photography can be seen regularly in MDC’s Missouri Conservationist magazine, and many other MDC publications.

Notable album releases by Nilsen on the Magic Wing label include: “Places I Go,” “Local Ocean,” and the folk-rock CD, “John Nilsen and SWIMFISH.” As a Yamaha signature artist, Nilsen travels internationally, playing over 225 performances a year.

More details on Nilsen’s work can be found online at johnnilsen.com.

Registration

Check out details for all of MDC’s free May events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. And be on the lookout for more great programs next month!

Stay connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.

You just read:

MDC welcomes renowned musical artist John Nilsen to Cape Nature Center on May 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more