CalypsoAI Launches New Solution to Secure Companies Using ChatGPT and Other Large Language Models

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, April 21, 2023, CalypsoAI announced its groundbreaking new solution, CalypsoAI Moderator. The product is the only solution available to secure organizations using Large Language Models (LLMs). It offers safeguarding features that mitigate leakage of PII and other sensitive organizational data, provide human verification and sourcing capabilities, and prevent the return of malicious code, and it offers comprehensive auditability trackers.
As LLMs like ChatGPT are increasingly used by organizations, many of those organizations fail to fully understand the associated risks, leading scores to ban their use rather than manage the risks. CalypsoAI believes that enabling LLMs in a safe, controlled, and secure manner will enhance business efficiency and address concerns, such as data exfiltration, false information output (e.g., hallucinations), ingress of malware and spyware, and the lack of enterprise auditability. That’s where CalypsoAI Moderator comes in. Now, organizations can mitigate the risks associated with the use of LLMs, including the exposure of organizational IP or unintended receipt of others' IP and the violation of acceptable use standards.
"Our data science team conducted extensive research as we developed CalypsoAI Moderator. We are thrilled to launch this groundbreaking solution to help organizations ensure the safe and secure use of LLMs," said Neil Serebryany, CEO of CalypsoAI. "Our goal is to provide a solution that enables organizations to harness the full potential of LLMs, while also protecting against potential exposure and security threats."
The launch of CalypsoAI Moderator comes at a crucial time, as the deployment of LLMs continues to grow across many industries. By addressing head-on the potential for harm when these tools are not used responsibly, CalypsoAI Moderator provides a critical solution for organizations seeking to mitigate risks and ensure safety for all.
Speaking at the launch of CalypsoAI Moderator, Jim Routh, CalypsoAI Board Advisor and former CSO/CISO for American Express, DTCC, KPMG, Aetna, CVS, and MassMutual, said, “CISOs recognize the need to put the right governance model in place to help business innovation in the use of LLMs without causing data leakage challenges or inaccurate and ineffective results."
About CalypsoAI
Founded in Silicon Valley, CalypsoAI is the industry leader in developing and delivering AI security solutions. Our vision is to be the trusted partner and global leader in the AI security domain, empowering enterprises and governments to leverage the immense potential of Large Language Models confidently and without risk. At CalypsoAI, we strive to shape a future in which technology and security coalesce, transforming how businesses operate and contributing to a better world.
