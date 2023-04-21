Press Releases

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Announces Release of Fifth Annual Connecticut Grown Magazine

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) announces the release of the fifth annual edition of Connecticut Grown, a guide to the state’s farms, food, and markets. This edition reflects on where Connecticut agriculture has been while looking forward and setting intentions for the future.

“Our agricultural community has literally weathered the storms, displaying resilience and innovation to ensure their businesses remained viable throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, droughts, floods, rising input costs, highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks and pest pressures, all the while creating employment opportunities and putting food on the tables of the those in need,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “We celebrate our agriculture and aquaculture producers who are out there doing the work. From food and fiber to shellfish and flowers, every business is important to the economic vitality of our state.”

Contents of this edition, produced in concert with Farm Flavor Media, a division of Journal Communications, Inc., include an overview of the state’s food, farming, and agribusiness sectors, a glimpse at the leading ag products, and recipes to inspire creative cooking with Connecticut Grown foods. Additional contents include farming families taking the reins to ensure agriculture and farmland are available for future generations, collaborative efforts to establish the shellfish restoration guide to restore native marine shellfish populations, the establishment of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Working Group to be more inclusive and intentional in programming and assistance for underserved agriculture producers, and the rebranded Connecticut Grown marketing program to drive consumers to local producers and agritourism attractions.

Available in print and digital versions, the magazine will soon be available at farmers’ markets, farm stands and stores, and various other locations throughout the state. Consumers are encouraged to visit these locations to get their copy while shopping for Connecticut Grown products. For locations wishing to request copies for distribution, please click here. No public funds were used in the publishing of the magazine.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.