CureMetrix Announces Showcase at 2023 Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) Symposium
CureMetrix® will demonstrate technology that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the early detection of breast cancer and heart disease at SBI.
We look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge technology and collaborating with other leaders in the field to advance the detection of both breast cancer and heart disease.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix®, Inc, a leading provider of AI-powered medical imaging solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at the 2023 Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) Breast Imaging Symposium, taking place from May 4-7 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
— Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix
The SBI Symposium provides an opportunity for breast imaging specialists and healthcare professionals to network and learn about the latest advancements in breast imaging technology. This year's event will feature a range of sessions, including lectures, case reviews, and interactive workshops. CureMetrix representatives will be in attendance at SBI, and will offer demonstrations of its flagship products for advanced breast cancer and heart disease detection at booth #431.
CureMetrix will showcase the following AI-powered mammography solutions at SBI:
● cmTriage® – The first FDA-cleared software for breast imaging triage, which provides a notification triage code to a radiologist’s mammography worklist allowing them to sort and prioritize scans based on the presence of suspicious marks.
● cmAssist® – An investigational computer-aided detection (CAD) software that leverages AI to help radiologists identify, mark, and score regions of interest on screening mammograms.
● cmDensity™– An AI-based detection software that helps radiologists accurately and consistently classify breast density, a critical factor in correctly diagnosing breast cancers.
● cmAngio® – A groundbreaking investigational AI-based detection software that helps doctors assess a patient’s age-adjusted risk of heart disease.
"CureMetrix is proud to be a part of the SBI Breast Imaging Symposium," said Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix. "We are ready to engage with industry experts and healthcare professionals as trusted partners in the field of breast imaging at this exciting event. We look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge technology and collaborating with other leaders in the field to advance the detection of both breast cancer and heart disease."
View the full SBI Symposium agenda and exhibitor list here.
To learn more about AI-powered breast imaging solutions by CureMetrix, please visit: www.curemetrix.com.
About CureMetrix
CureMetrix is a global leader in Artificial Intelligence for medical imaging, committed to advancing technology that improves disease detection and cancer survival rates across the globe. Its mission is to help save lives with early and more accurate disease detection and support improved clinical and financial outcomes, delivering technology that radiologists, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence. Visit www.CureMetrix.com
Disclaimer: cmTriage® is FDA-cleared for commercial use in the U.S. cmTriage® and cmAssist® are ANVISA cleared in Brazil. cmAngio® and cmDensity™ are in development and not available for commercial use in any country.
