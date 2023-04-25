PrestoTex Debuted an Exciting Collaboration with Artist Alloyius McIlwaine for ISA Tradeshow Booth

PrestoTex ISA Booth Installation, Artwork by Alloyius McIlwaine

BENSALEM, PA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PrestoTex, a leading provider of innovative print media based in Bensalem, PA, featured their collaboration with Philadelphia artist Alloyius McIlwaine to create a show-stopping booth design. The booth wrap featured McIlwaine's energetic, street-style artwork printed on PrestoTex 17-mil and 10-mil print media.

The partnership between PrestoTex and Alloyius McIlwaine brings together two sides of the creative industry with print media and art. Artist Alloyius McIlwaine is known for his colorful, bold, unique style that combines abstract and figurative elements, creating captivating and thought-provoking pieces. PrestoTex is a leader in the print media industry, known for its exceptional quality in removable and repositionable fabric wall media.

The tradeshow booth wrap designed by Alloyius McIlwaine for PrestoTex was a showstopper at the ISA International Sign Expo tradeshow. The mural was a seamless fusion of McIlwaine's signature artistic freestyle design and PrestoTex premium fabric media, resulting in a visually stunning and eye-catching display. The booth wrap left a lasting impression on attendees, which featured a combination of vibrant colors, bold branding, and mesmerizing patterns, which McIlwaine has named Kudoglyphs, which are positive affirmations in symbol form and are a core element to his designs.

"After seeing his work and becoming a fan of his signature style we knew we wanted to partner with Alloyius for ISA," said Kate McKeever, Director of Marketing at PrestoTex. "We really wanted to raise the bar and make our booth pop this year. Alloyius's stand-out style of abstract elements mixed with bold, bright colors was perfect for this installation and aligned with the playfulness of the PrestoTex brand elements. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him."

The booth wrap showcased the possibilities that can be achieved with PrestoTex print media options and an artistic vision. The booth had attendees stopping in their tracks to look at the stunning design and then ask, "What is this? Is this the media installed?" as they felt the booth display to understand the thickness, material, and texture.

PrestoTex is available online in 10-mil and 17-mil thickness variations and is 100% polyester fabric, available with or without a self-adhesive removable and repositionable backing. The wall media is fabricated in white, silver, deep gold, and gold iridescent. The metallic colors offer shimmer and shine to any project without overpowering the design.

About PrestoTex:

PrestoTex is a leading manufacturer of digitally printable wall media, providing permanent and temporary blank substrate wallcovering solutions for the graphic design, advertising, interior design, printing, sign, tradeshow, and wide-format industries. The PrestoTex product line is manufactured by parent company Presto Tape, based in Bensalem, PA, and offers free shipping throughout the contiguous 48 US states.

About Alloyius McIlwaine:

Artist Alloyius McIlwaine is based in Philadelphia and is known for his vibrant, freestyle design. His signature style combines abstract elements, producing cheerful, inspiring, energetic artwork. With a keen eye for color and design, Alloyius McIlwaine has commissioned work for public and private murals worldwide, in locations spanning from Japan, France, Morrocco, and beyond. His work also includes pieces for universities, magazines, and brands, including the NFL, Comcast, Makers Mark, and Miller Lite, along with beautification projects for underserved communities.



To learn more about Alloyius McIlwaine, visit AlloyiusMcIlwaineArt.com or follow @culturesclothing on Instagram. To learn more about PrestoTex, visit PRESTOTEX.COM.