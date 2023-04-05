PrestoTex Relaunches 10-mil Print Media with Upgrades & New Lower Pricing

PrestoTex Print Media PrestoTex Installation // Eileen Tognini Design // Artwork by Jessie and Katey

BENSALEM, PA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PrestoTex, a leading manufacturer of print wall media, has announced the relaunch of its innovative 10-mil product. The company, known for its premium removable and repositionable print media, has reintroduced customer favorite PrestoTex 10-mil. The new fabric comes with upgrades, including:

• a new bright finish

• crisper print lines

• greater color vibrancy

• cleaner contour cuts

• larger roll sizes

• a new lower price starting at $.85 per sq ft, providing more price-value per roll

The PrestoTex 10-mil product is a premium digitally printable textile with a removable and repositionable self-adhesive backing that provides a temporary or permanent wallcovering solution. The media can transform a space by printing any design, artwork, branding, or image onto the substrate and then installing it on the wall. The material is durable and wipeable, making it ideal even in high-traffic areas. It can be used in a wide range of applications, including backdrops, trade show wraps, full-scale wall murals, commercial interior décor, lobbies, retail branding, hotels, marketing campaigns, seasonal displays, and more.

"We're confident that our customers will love the new PrestoTex 10-mil product," added Ken Rauch, Director of Quality, Research & Development. "We've always been committed to providing the best possible product, and this relaunch is a testament to that commitment."

PrestoTex also offers a thicker wall media option, 17-mil, available with or without adhesive. The 17-mil fabric media is available in white, silver, deep gold, and gold iridescent. The metallic fabrics add a hint of shimmer and shine to the design.

All product variations can be printed using UV, latex, solvent, or eco-solvent inks.

PrestoTex will be exhibiting at the ISA International Sign Expo in Las Vegas, April 12-14. See the media printed, installed, and on display at PrestoTex booth #4727.

All PrestoTex product options are available for purchase online and ship directly from PrestoTex. For more information, request a sample swatch book, or shop online, visit PRESTOTEX.COM.

About PrestoTex

PrestoTex is a leading manufacturer of digitally printable wall media, providing permanent and temporary blank substrate wallcovering solutions for the graphic design, advertising, interior design, printing, sign, and wide-format industries. The PrestoTex product line is manufactured by parent company Presto Tape, based in Bensalem, PA, and offers free shipping throughout the contiguous 48 US states.