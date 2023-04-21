Submit Release
Memorial for late Professor Emerita Jacqueline Sparks, May 13

April 24, 2023

University colleagues of the late URI Professor Emerita Jacqueline Sparks invite URI community members to a celebration of Jackie’s life, Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Farmer’s Daughter, 716 Mooresfield Road, in Kingston. Jackie, who died Nov. 3, 2022, was an avid gardener and nature lover. In her memory, we will join together to purchase something for each of our own personal gardens. Our hope is to create a virtual tribute in Jackie’s honor. The memorial, which is open to family, friends and colleagues, will be a time to share memories and stories of Jackie. Please see a tribute to Jackie.

