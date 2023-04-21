WC to continue habitat restoration with mechanical harvesting at Lake Jackson in Osceola County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in coordination with the South Florida Water Management District, will begin mechanical harvesting of floating tussocks on Lake Jackson in Osceola County, this month.

Last year, approximately 80 acres of shoreline were enhanced by implementing a mechanical removal project of invasive aquatic plants and associated muck material during a drawdown of the lake. The 1,020-acre Lake Jackson is 50 miles south of Orlando. It is a popular location for local anglers and visitors targeting largemouth bass and black crappie. Additionally, it is productive habitat for a variety of wading birds, raptors, wildlife and the endangered Everglade snail kite.

The FWC is returning to Lake Jackson this month to continue vegetation management by reducing tussocks and invasive plant growth throughout the lake. Aquatic plant harvesters will be used to mechanically remove tussocks and floating mats of the nonnative plant commonly known as Cuban bulrush. All material will be disposed of on existing in-lake disposal islands. The project is expected to be completed in May.

Habitat management will continue in fall 2023/spring 2024 with herbicide treatments of nuisance plants, the planting of 60,000 units of Kissimmee grass and 20,000 giant bulrush plants, and mechanical shredding of nuisance plants to maintain desirable plant species and densities as needed.

Habitat enhancement using multiple selective management techniques, such as nuisance plant removal, herbicide management and prescribed burning, coupled with occasional drying events during low water periods, is part of an integrated management approach used by the FWC on many lakes and wetlands throughout Florida.

For more information about the FWC’s Aquatic Habitat Conservation and Restoration projects, visit MyFWC.com/AquaticHabitats. For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.