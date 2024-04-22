FWC, local, state and federal agencies thwart human smugglers offshore Miami-Dade County

On April 19, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and local, state and federal authorities working together to prevent illegal immigration in south Florida and the Florida Keys, prevented a possible human smuggling operation.

In Miami-Dade County, the Air and Marine Operations Center notified partner agencies of a possible human smuggling operation approaching the coast. Miami-Dade Police Department conducted an initial stop of the vessel and was assisted soon after by other local, state and federal agencies, including U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard and CBP Air and Marine Operations. Aboard a 60-foot yacht were approximately 30 migrants of Haitian nationality and two alleged human smugglers. All were taken into custody and turned over to the U.S. Coast Guard for repatriation. One of the suspected smugglers was transferred to Homeland Security Investigations custody.

“Our law enforcement is working diligently with local, state and federal partners to address the influx of migrants in the Florida Keys and along the coast through increased surveillance efforts and resources. I want to thank Governor DeSantis for his leadership in addressing this important issue,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young.

On Jan. 6, 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order #23-03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard and directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.

In response to heightened concerns regarding illegal immigration in south Florida and the Florida Keys, FWC officers have intensified their vigilance and surveillance efforts. Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ directive, 23 additional officers and eight more seacrafts have been deployed to reinforce the existing presence in the region.