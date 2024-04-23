Submit Release
FWC issues executive order to reopen recreational harvest of greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico from May 1 – May 31

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to reopen recreational harvest of greater amberjack in Gulf state waters from May 1 through May 31, consistent with the federal reopening. 

NOAA Fisheries is reopening Gulf federal waters because landings indicate the recreational quota for greater amberjack has not been met. The FWC is also opening state waters to be consistent with the federal season and to provide additional harvest opportunities for recreational fishermen.

If you plan to fish for greater amberjack or other specific reef fish species in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up for the State Reef Fish Angler Designation (annual renewal is required). As a State Reef Fish Angler, you could be selected to receive a mail survey component of the State Reef Fish Survey.  By participating in the State Reef Fish Survey, you are improving recreational data that is used to provide optimum recreational fishing opportunities in Florida. To learn more about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS or sign up today for your no-cost designation at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Learn more about greater amberjack regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Amberjack,” which is under the “Reef Fish” tab.

