Disposable Slippers Enhanced with Medical Wound Care Technology

TrioMed Active Technology enhanced disposable slipper
For: hotels, spas, restaurants, planes, gyms, or any location where you are required to remove your shoes
TrioMed Active Medical Technology that kills 99.9%+ of microbes in 5 minutes is now integrated in Disposable Slippers
When you take your shoes off outside of your home, you expose yourself to foot infection, the Active Touch slipper provides you with the most advanced active protection found in this consumer product.”
— Pierre J Messier
MIRABEL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- i3 Biomedical inc., a medical device corporation, is launching a line of consumer disposable products; ACTIVE TOUCH that integrate the unequalled 99.9%+ microbe killing technology with a speed to kill of 5 min or less.
International scientific studies report that foot infections are generally contracted by direct contact of the skin with pathogens found on the floor of hotels, spas, and gyms. Insidious and ever present, these microbes causing foot warts, athlete’s foot, Staphylococcus skin infection, nail fungal infection to name a few are bacterial, fungal, and viral in origin.
Passive disposable slippers of varying quality are commonly provided in hotel rooms, spas, airlines, dentist offices, physiotherapy centers and others, but the moment your foot touches the floor it becomes contaminated and by putting the slippers back on they are now contaminated with microbes. In addition, the practice of sharing slippers increases the risk exponentially to contract a foot disease. In short, if you put on a slipper at a restaurant, physiotherapy center, a gym etc. that was worn by someone already infected, for example: nail fungus, your foot is now exposed to the same infection.
I3 Biomedical medical products are found in numerous countries and incorporate the fastest and most efficient third-party laboratory proven antimicrobial killing technology. To further address sources of microbe contamination that can cause infection in humans, the competitively priced and affordable new line of everyday consumer products ACTIVE TOUCH is now launched to offer the first best in class disposable slippers enhanced with our medical technology.
By integrating the most advanced Antimicrobial Technology, the ACTIVE TOUCH disposable slippers redefine performance requirements in this category of consumer products.
