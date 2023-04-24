IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Absolute Aviation Becomes First Africa-Based Dealer to Join IADA

With Facilities Across Central and South Africa

Absolute Aviation is very excited about becoming part of IADA’s expanding international network of aircraft resale dealers who operate with integrity, a core belief which we feel very strongly about.”
— Absolute Aviation Founder and CEO Neil Howard
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- African Aircraft dealer Absolute Aviation, founded in 2001 by CEO Neil Howard, has joined the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) as an accredited resale dealer. It is the first Africa-based aircraft dealer to become an IADA accredited dealer.

The expansive aircraft dealership has South African aviation facilities in Lanseria, near Johannesburg, and in Cape Town. It is also located in Maun, Botswana; Lomé, Togo; and has an International Office in Zurich, Switzerland.

“IADA is delighted to add Neil Howard and the strong group of professionals at Absolute Aviation to our global network of accredited aircraft dealers that operates throughout the world,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “This development further advances IADA’s global reach and effectiveness,” he added.

“Absolute Aviation is very excited about becoming part of IADA’s expanding international network of aircraft resale dealers who operate with integrity, a core belief which we feel very strongly about,” said Absolute Founder and CEO Neil Howard. “Our core values are to create lasting experiences, always do the right thing, be thorough and diligent, while being proud and passionate about Absolute Aviation and respecting our team and customers, and therefore the values that IADA stands for resonate strongly with us,” he added.

In addition to aircraft resales, Absolute Aviation also handles new aircraft sales, offers flight services, distributes aircraft parts and engines, and operates service centers. It is an authorized dealer for Beechcraft, Cessna and Leonardo aircraft and an authorized sales representative for Textron Aviation preowned aircraft. For more info go to Absolute Aviation | Authorised Beechcraft & Cessna Representative.

About the International Aircraft Dealers Association

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 15 percent of the world's experts who handle 48 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, annually averaging over 1,100 transactions and $10 billion in volume per year. Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 62 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 56 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 44 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 40 percent work in the Middle East and 35 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.

About AircraftExchange.com

IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.

