Wild West Prostitutes Uncovered in New Book

An Open Secret: The Story of Deadwood's Most Notorious Bordellos

An Open Secret reveals a sad facet of Deadwood’s past.”
— Will Rogers Medallion Award Winning Author, Bill Markley
GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1876, more than 25,000 miners swarmed the hills surrounding the town known as Deadwood. Deadwood had a reputation as a lawless outpost of frontier violence. Prostitution stormed the mining camp. Madams and women of easy virtue started their businesses there. Some became wealthy and infamous while others languished unknown in a trade fraught with abuse and sometimes death.

An Open Secret: The Story of Deadwood’s Most Notorious Bordellos by New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss and Deadwood History, Inc. focuses on the brothels and the women who worked in the oldest profession in the ferocious town.

Among the most notable Deadwood soiled doves and brothel owners were Dora DuFran and Al Swearingen. The names of the some of the most popular brothels in Deadwood Gulch were the Shy-Ann Room, the Beige Door, and the Shasta Room. After more than a hundred years of continual operation, the brothels in Deadwood were forced to close in 1980.

The national launch of An Open Secret will take place at the historic Adams House in Deadwood on Saturday, June 16, 2023, at Noon.

An Open Secret: The Story of Deadwood’s Most Notorious Bordellos is available at fine bookstores everywhere, at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com, and nbnbooks.com.

Visit www.chrisenss.com for more information.

An Open Secret

