Contech Vietnam 2023: A trade promotion bridge

VIETNAM, April 21 - HÀ NỘI — Contech Vietnam 2023 was officially launched on Friday morning at the National Exhibition Construction Centre (NECC), with the participation of more than 100 exhibiting booths from 60 local and international companies.

This year’s international trade fair for construction and transport machines, equipment, technology, vehicles, and materials takes place from April 21 to April 24.

The exhibition gathers the latest and most modern technology, equipment, and products in the construction, building materials, mining, and transportation industries, from leading prestigious brands in Việt Nam, and other countries such as South Korea, China, Australia, Singapore, Germany, France, and Russia.

Contech Vietnam 2023 is an opportunity for exhibitors to find partners in a potential market like Việt Nam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tống Văn Nga, chairman of the Vietnam Building Materials Association (VBMA), said that: "After the disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event Contech Vietnam resumes.

"This is an ideal event for domestic and foreign manufacturers and suppliers to network, learn new technology, and collaborate in investment and trade," Nga said.

Along with returning exhibitors, many newcomers attend the event in hopes of making new friends, collaborators, and clients.

"This is our first time participating in the trade fair. We come here looking for new customers as well as trade intermediaries to import and distribute our products in Việt Nam," said Alex Jeong, general director of Global Marketing & Sales at YooChang.

Similarly, a presenter from Russia sees bright prospects in the Vietnamese market.

"This is our first time in Việt Nam. This is a good opportunity for us to explore the market and see what is happening here, how friendly the business environment is in Việt Nam. Today is our first day, and we think that there are a lot of opportunities for us here as we see many construction projects in Hà Nội," Alexksandr Tumanov, a partner of Stroimatic, told Việt Nam News.

"And given the potential for our equipment that we see in Việt Nam, this is a market niche and a chance to lay a foundation. So that is why we are here.

"I hope to find maybe partners or maybe clients. We are open for discussion, and we are even thinking about the possibility of setting up a facility here to manufacture machines. We will see after the exhibition if there are any potential leads and any potential partners to discuss cooperation with them."

Young Vietnamese businesses are also attending the event to hunt for opportunities.

"We have never participated in the expo before. We want to find new clients who are interested in our industrial aluminium products," Phạm Xuân Lộc, project manager of Fravi Vietnam, said.

"As a young enterprise, our company has taken advantage of new technology to replace old materials, meeting stricter requirements."

In recent years, the construction and transportation industries have played an important role in the drastic change in urban appearance with many office buildings, high-class apartments, urban projects, new residential areas, and high-tech zones.

And breakthrough new technology and techniques, as well as modern machinery and equipment, are believed to have contributed to the outstanding achievements. — VNS