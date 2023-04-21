International exhibition on education technology opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, April 21 - HCM CITY — The International Exhibition on Educational Technology, Information Technology, Equipment, Toys and School Supplies opened in HCM City on Friday with over 100 booths.

The 2023 BESS Vietnam with the theme ‘Education 4.0 to Industry 4.0’ showcases advanced educational technology solutions, equipment, toys, and school supplies such as digital classrooms, smart libraries, virtual reality for schools, and interactive lessons from exhibitors from foreign countries and Việt Nam.

They include famous companies such as Steamzone, Smart Technologies, Lego, Lenovo, EMG, Đại Trường Phát, iTrainKids, ViewSonic, and Samsung.

The exhibition also enables visitors to experience education technology through smart schools, classrooms using latest educational technology integrated with artificial intelligence, internet of thing, blockchain, virtual reality/augmented reality, Metaverse and others.

It also includes seminars, including one on digital Transformation in Higher Education.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lâm Nguyễn Hải Long, chairman of the HCM City Computer Association, said education technology delivers four advantages: enabling teachers and learners to be more proactive; helping them interact; saving learning time; and reducing costs.

“Edtech is one of the effective solutions to help us gradually remove the regional and national gaps in education.”

Caroline Wright, president of the British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA), said: “The inaugural edition of BESS Vietnam was held here in 2019 … but further editions have been impossible until now due to the challenges we faced globally due to COVID 19.

“However now is a better than ever time for our two education systems and countries to continue our successful collaboration and shared education exchanges, learning from each other how we are re-engaging our students and education systems post-pandemic.”

Organised by BESA and the HCA, the two-day exhibition at the Tân Sơn Nhất Pavillon on Hoàng Văn Thụ Street, Phú Nhuận District, is expected to attract over 2,000 visitors. — VNS