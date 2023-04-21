BeneLynk honored as a 2023 VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BeneLynk, a national provider of social care solutions for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid plans, has earned the designation of VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes BeneLynk’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting Veterans and the military-connected community.
“BeneLynk is honored to have earned this prestigious award for the third year in a row. We are extremely proud of our U.S. Veterans and are honored to serve them by offering them an accommodating place to work and helping to provide a smooth transition back into civilian life. Veterans have proven time and time again to possess qualities that make them excellent team members, and we are grateful for the value Veterans and military spouses bring to our organization.” - James Tongate, BeneLynk’s Vice President of Government and Military Relations (also concurrently serving as the 10th State Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Kentucky National Guard)
This year, a record number of 239 organizations participated in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, more than double the 118 participants in 2022. Not every responding organization made the cut – only those that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities.
“BeneLynk has demonstrated a commitment to recruiting Veteran and military-connected employees, and then helping them grow and develop into leaders. As more and more employers recognize the cutting-edge technical skills and soft skills Veterans bring to the workplace, the race to attract military-connected talent gets increasingly competitive. The number of organizations participating in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards more than doubled since last year – but even in this highly competitive environment, BeneLynk distinguished itself among Veteran employers and should be commended,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes.
BeneLynk believes that being a Veteran is a major piece of someone’s life story and healthcare puzzle, which is why we assist Veterans in more ways than just offering job opportunities. Our Veteran Lynk solution identifies and helps Veterans communicate their records from Veteran Affairs with their managed care plan, enabling them to receive comprehensive, non-siloed care. We believe this Veteran outreach is best done by Veterans and military spouses, which is one of the many reasons BeneLynk makes a concerted effort to hire Veterans and military families looking for career opportunities.
Whether it’s by offering employment to Veterans or military spouses or providing assistance through Veteran Lynk, BeneLynk is committed to serving those who serve their country, and we are ecstatic to once again be recognized as a VETS Indexes awardee. You can learn more about how BeneLynk works with Veterans and military families or see our full list of national recognitions from years past by visiting www.benelynk.com.
About BeneLynk
BeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand social determinants of health (SDoH) challenges and to provide professional advocacy to access benefits. BeneLynk removes the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.
