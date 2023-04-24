Owl’s Nest Resort Becoming Top New England Golf Destination

Owls Nest Golf Club

THORNTON, NH, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thornton, New Hampshire Owl’s Nest Resort in Thornton, New Hampshire is quickly earning the distinction as one of New England’s top golf destinations. Sitting atop 600 hillside acres in the White Mountains, Owl’s Nest offers golfers an impressive 18-hole, par 72 course with outstanding views of the surrounding mountains. The course recently earned the award for #6 Nicklaus designed course in the world and offers a true mountain course experience beginning with its expansive lower holes up to the more challenging and higher elevation holes on the back nine. The resort is upgrading its driving range and landscaping scheme along with its amenities, including the purchase of new golf carts equipped with GPS technology and online food and beverage ordering features. Construction is already underway on their Hoot course, a 9-hole executive course located behind their Nano and Gambrel homes, opening in 2024.

Golfers looking for a place to dine after their day on the links will enjoy the award-winning Panorama Six82 Restaurant, offering everything from burgers to crispy duck breast and bacon & hazelnut crusted sea bass. Later this year the resort will be opening 2 additional dining establishments: Slice Wood-Fired Pizza & Sports Bar and the Boathouse, overlooking Lake Harold and serving waterside seafood and drinks.

In addition to its Thornton course, Owl’s Nest recently acquired the White Mountain Country Club in nearby Ashland.

Rebranded “Owl’s Nest Vineyard Course”, this 18-hole Cornish-designed course will receive the same attention as Owl’s Nest proper. Under the direction of designer Robert McNeil, several holes are being renovated and redesigned along with the installation of a new irrigation system. The course will earn its namesake when 50,000 grape plants are added to the property this spring as part of what will eventually become a working vineyard, complete with bottling facility, tasting room and event facility for hosting weddings and other group functions. The clubhouse has been completely gutted and will soon transform into a brand new pro shop and restaurant, with new bar, deck and patios.

Owl’s Nest’s rapid transformation has not only earned it the distinction as one of the largest recreational construction projects in New England, but a top destination resort for golfers and vacationers alike.

“Owl’s Nest is fulfilling a need we all recognized coming into our acquisition of the resort back in 2016,” says Brad McCoil, General Manager at Owl’s Nest. “A need for high quality golf, dining and other recreational opportunities in one location. We strive to deliver the same level of service we offer travel vacationers to our neighboring communities. We have an aggressive expansion plan and are proud to report that we are on-schedule to meet the needs of our guests and to exceed their expectations well into the future.”

Owl’s Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings, corporate groups and anniversary parties to golf and racquet sports tournaments and other special events. Located in Thornton, New Hampshire, under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl’s Nest offers modern rental homes, an award-winning restaurant, a 9.9-acre lake, an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, pickleball courts, platform tennis, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes and hotels, additional event space, several new restaurants, a new 9-hole par 3 golf course, pool & gym complex, and new homes for sale. Learn more by visiting www.owlsnestresort.com