Charge Your Yard Incentive Program 

Small, gas-powered lawn equipment causes a lot of air pollution. In fact, using a 2-stroke gas-powered leaf blower for one hour is the same as driving the average vehicle 727 miles! That is why the Utah Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has partnered with Salt Lake City for the Charge Your Yard Incentive Program.

Through April 24, 2023, lawn care businesses in Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah, and Weber counties can receive a discount up to $3,000 to upgrade their gas-powered leaf blowers and string trimmers to battery-powered electric equipment.

Battery-powered lawn equipment is quiet, cordless, lighter and easier to move around, and lower maintenance than their gas-powered counterparts. Going electric also means you don’t have to worry about using oil and gas—easier for you and better for Utah’s air quality!

A minimum of 375 businesses will be selected to participate and will receive an email invitation and instructions by Friday, April 28. Businesses must recycle gas-powered leaf blowers and string trimmers to participate.

Visit ChargeYourYard.utah.gov to view full eligibility requirements and to apply!

Last updated: April 21, 2023 at 8:40 am

