Houston Area Urban League Alarmed by Passage of Texas Senate Bill Aimed at Limiting DEI Training

Houston Area Urban League Alarmed by Passage of Senate Bill 3
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Area Urban League is dismayed by the passage of Senate Bill 3 aimed at limiting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training in public agencies and schools.
Most alarmingly, this bill restricts teaching concepts related to race and gender, including a complete rejection of the idea that systemic racism and sexism exist in society. “These are concepts that impact all of us” says Judson Robinson III, President and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League. “The passage of this bill will have a detrimental impact on efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in Texas” he continued.
As an organization that prides itself in fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Houston Area, we believe that the proposed legislation is severely misguided and reinforces systemic inequalities in our society. DEI training is essential in addressing these issues and creating a more just and equitable society.
Furthermore, we believe that the legislation will stifle important conversations around race and gender in the workplace and in educational settings. With the passage of this bill, we will hinder progress towards a more inclusive and equitable society.
We urge the Texas legislature to support efforts that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of our society. We believe that only through open and honest dialogue can we create a society that values and respects the diversity of its citizens.
