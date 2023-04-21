Franklin County Auctioning 70 Properties

13 Williamson St, Village of Malone, Town of Malone
68 Lake St, Village of Tupper Lake, Town of Tupper Lake
231 Cady Road/Brand Road, Town of Malone
MALONE, NY, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin County Treasurer, Frances Perry, has announced that Franklin County will hold a Real Property Tax Auction beginning 10AM at Mo’s Pub & Grill, 3357 State Route 11, Malone, New York. Several improved properties will be available to pre-view prior to the auction and according to a showing schedule posted to the auction company’s website on May 12. All auction information, including the entire list of 70 properties is available on the web site: www.NYSAuctions.com.
The auction consists of lots, acreage, camps, homes and commercial properties. This is a Live auction with online bidding. Bidders looking to bid in person, but skip the registration line, can complete the Internet Bidding Packet by registering for the auction online. Or they can register and bid online only. Live auction-day registration will begin at 8:00AM.
Successful bidders will be required to tender a deposit immediately while attending the auction. The deposit must be paid by cash, bank teller/cashier check, money order or credit card (Master Card or VISA only). Business checks and personal checks will NOT be accepted. All properties are sold “as is” and officials suggest prospective bidders complete their due-diligence research prior to bidding at the auction.
To help bidders in buying real property, NYSAuctions.com has developed in rem education videos including useful tips to assist bidders in becoming more informed buyers. They will also host a Live seminar at Mo’s Pub & Grill on Monday, May 15 at 7PM for bidders to learn and to ask questions about the entire auction process.
The NYSAuctions.com Team is a d/b/a of Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. of Pleasant Valley, NY. The company provides real property tax foreclosure services to over a dozen municipalities throughout New York State and has conducted more than 300 municipal-property auctions since 1991.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Jennifer Gableman
Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc.
+1 845-635-3169
email us here