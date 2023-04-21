The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Jacksonville Area March 2023 Employment Data

Jacksonville, Fla. — Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced that the Jacksonville area’s private sector employment grew 5.4 percent (36,700 jobs) over the year. In March 2023, total nonagricultural employment in the Jacksonville area was 797,500, an increase of 5.1 percent (38,700 jobs) over the year.

The Jacksonville area's unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in March 2023, down 0.2 percentage point from 2.8 percent one year ago in March 2022. Over the year, the Jacksonville area led all Florida metro areas in job gains in March 2023 in the financial activities sector, increasing by 3,300 jobs, as well as the information sector, increasing by 800 jobs. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was professional and business services, increasing by 7,500 jobs. The Jacksonville area labor force also grew by 38,647 over the year, up 4.7 percent.

In March 2023, Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent for the third consecutive month, which is 0.9 percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent. Florida’s labor force climbed by 250,000 (+2.3 percent) over the year and the unemployment rate has remained lower than the nation’s for 29 consecutive months.

Between March 2022 and March 2023, Florida’s total private sector employment grew by 389,000 jobs (+4.7 percent), 1.9 percentage points faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 2.8 percent during the same time period. In March 2023, Florida employers have added jobs for 34 months since May 2020, with the exception of October 2022. Over the year, Florida’s private sector job growth in March 2023 has exceeded the nation’s for 24 consecutive months since April 2021.

In March 2023, total private sector employment increased by 0.1 percent (+12,100 jobs) over the month, equal to the national rate of change. In March 2023, education and health services sector gains the most jobs among all major industries, adding 6,800 jobs (+0.5 percent) from the previous month, followed by trade, transportation, and utilities, adding 6,700 jobs (+0.3 percent), and leisure and hospitality, adding 5,200 jobs (+0.4 percent).

Data from the month of March continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 400,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide March 2023 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

