Game and Fish opens public comment on four regulations

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on June 2 online, at public meetings or by mailing Game and Fish
4/20/2023 2:32:00 PM
Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on the following regulations:
|Date
|Time
|City
|Location
|May 3, 2023
|6:00 pm
|Laramie
|Laramie Game & Fish Regional Office
|May 8, 2023
|5:00 pm
|Sheridan
|Sheridan Game & Fish Regional Office
|May 9, 2023
|6:00 pm
|Lander
|Lander Game & Fish Regional Office
|May 10, 1023
|6:00 pm
|Green River
|Green River Game & Fish Regional Office
|May 11, 2023
|6:00 pm
|Casper
|Casper Game & Fish Regional Office
|May 11, 2023
|6:00 pm
|Pinedale
|Pinedale Game & Fish Regional Office
|May 18, 2023
|6:00 pm
|Jackson
|Jackson Game & Fish Regional Office
|May 23, 2023
|6:00 pm
|Cody
|Cody Game & Fish Regional Office
Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations
3030 Energy Lane
Casper, WY 82604
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its July 2023 meeting in Wheatland.
(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))
- WGFD -