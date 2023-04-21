Game and Fish opens public comment on four regulations

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on June 2 online, at public meetings or by mailing Game and Fish

4/20/2023 2:32:00 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on the following regulations:

Chapter 22, Watercraft Registration

Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances

Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations

Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons

Date Time City Location May 3, 2023 6:00 pm Laramie Laramie Game & Fish Regional Office May 8, 2023 5:00 pm Sheridan Sheridan Game & Fish Regional Office May 9, 2023 6:00 pm Lander Lander Game & Fish Regional Office May 10, 1023 6:00 pm Green River Green River Game & Fish Regional Office May 11, 2023 6:00 pm Casper Casper Game & Fish Regional Office May 11, 2023 6:00 pm Pinedale Pinedale Game & Fish Regional Office May 18, 2023 6:00 pm Jackson Jackson Game & Fish Regional Office May 23, 2023 6:00 pm Cody Cody Game & Fish Regional Office

Game and Fish is hosting eight public meetings about the regulation proposals.Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 2 online , at public meetings or by mailing:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its July 2023 meeting in Wheatland.



(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -