Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,003 in the last 365 days.

Game and Fish opens public comment on four regulations

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on June 2 online, at public meetings or by mailing Game and Fish

4/20/2023 2:32:00 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on the following regulations:

  • Chapter 22, Watercraft Registration
  • Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances
  • Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations
  • Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons
Game and Fish is hosting eight public meetings about the regulation proposals. 
Date Time City Location
May 3, 2023 6:00 pm Laramie Laramie Game & Fish Regional Office
May 8, 2023 5:00 pm Sheridan Sheridan Game & Fish Regional Office
May 9, 2023 6:00 pm Lander Lander Game & Fish Regional Office
May 10, 1023 6:00 pm Green River Green River Game & Fish Regional Office
May 11, 2023 6:00 pm Casper Casper Game & Fish Regional Office
May 11, 2023 6:00 pm Pinedale Pinedale Game & Fish Regional Office
May 18, 2023 6:00 pm Jackson Jackson Game & Fish Regional Office
May 23, 2023 6:00 pm Cody Cody Game & Fish Regional Office 

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 2 online, at public meetings or by mailing: 

Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations 
3030 Energy Lane
Casper, WY 82604 

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its July 2023 meeting in Wheatland. 
 

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

  • regulations
  • meetings
  • information

You just read:

Game and Fish opens public comment on four regulations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more