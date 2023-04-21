Submit Release
Celebrating Sustainable Practices for Earth Day With Vistatec

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Raising awareness for sustainability practices is an essential area for Vistatec. As a global organization, we are constantly working towards improving our overall sustainability practices. We strive to raise awareness and share information about ways to counteract the climate crisis, and we undertake many initiatives throughout the year, including celebrating Earth Day.

Promoting sustainability

As a global organization with people located in many parts of the world, we are proud to have launched the VistaMarket platform for employees in the days leading up to Earth Day. VistaMarket is a marketplace platform created by the Vistatec Eco Team, a group of employees that meet monthly to develop ideas to actively focus on creating, maintaining, and continuously improving programs and resources that drive sustainability.

VistaMarket encourages reduction, reuse, and recycling

VistaMarket creates an online space to promote sustainable living for the Vistatec community, encouraging them to reduce, reuse, and recycle. Employees can use this space for advertising items they no longer use that are still in good condition and that others can find a use for.

Vistatec supports EarthDay.org, a nonprofit organization that aims to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide.

Educating and taking action

Because there is more to learn about this topic, why not challenge your friends to some Earth Day trivia? Vistatec employees worldwide engaged in a company quiz event to raise awareness of the importance of taking action to protect the Earth. In addition to other practices, we continue to focus on offsetting business travel carbon footprint using GreenPerk and local suppliers to reduce CO2 production. Initiatives, large and small, all play a part.

Vistatec recognizes the importance of being a sustainable business and strives to incorporate Earth Day practices into everyday life.


About Vistatec
Vistatec has been helping the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world’s leading global content solutions providers. Vistatec is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA.

Meredith Hutchinson
Vistatec
+353 1 416 8000
