Vistatec Recognized with Two TITAN Awards for Excellence in Business and Leadership

DUBLIN, IE-D, IRELAND, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistatec has been awarded two TITAN Awards for achievements in Marketing and Human Resources at the 2025 TITAN Awards.

At the TITAN Business Awards, Vistatec was honored with a Gold award for Marketing Department of the Year, recognizing the team’s innovation, strategic execution, and global impact. The Marketing Department supports Vistatec’s global presence through a wide range of campaigns, thought leadership initiatives, and creative projects across various subbrands and industries.

Meanwhile, at the TITAN Women in Business Awards, Siobhán Gantly received Silver in the category of Outstanding Female in HR Leadership, reflecting her work in shaping a people-first HR culture and promoting a positive, inclusive workplace.

“We are pleased to receive these awards, which highlight the work of our teams and the ongoing commitment to excellence across the organization,” said Simon Hodgkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Vistatec.

Vistatec supports many of the world’s leading brands through its global content solutions, helping organizations expand internationally through multilingual content, localization, and strategic communication.

The TITAN Awards, established by the International Awards Associate (IAA), aim to honor outstanding business achievements and professional performance. The program is open to organizations of all sizes and industries worldwide.

About Vistatec

Vistatec has been helping global brands optimize their international potential since 1997. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, Vistatec is one of the world’s leading global content solution providers.

