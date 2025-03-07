Vistatec Continues to Expand Life Sciences Division with the Addition of Jakob Nordby

Jakob Nordby

Strengthening Global Partnerships and Innovation in Life Sciences

DUBLIN, IE-D, IRELAND, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We welcome Jakob Nordby as EMEA Director of Business Development – Vistatec Life Sciences. With over a decade of experience in enterprise solutions for Life Sciences and Software Development, Jakob brings a wealth of expertise in localization strategy, regulatory compliance, and cost optimization for global life sciences organizations.

He has played a key role in building some of the industry’s most extensive localization programs. At Vistatec, he will be focusing his efforts on Medical Devices, Clinical Research, Biotechnology, and Healthcare.

Jakob’s deep industry knowledge and multilingual background make him a fantastic addition to our growing Life Sciences Division. We look forward to seeing the impact he will have in expanding our global partnerships and delivering top-tier solutions for our clients.

About Vistatec

Vistatec has been supporting some of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world’s leading localization and content solutions providers headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA.

Vistatec Life Sciences

