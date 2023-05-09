HMP Global Announces PALTOWN/COLONTOWN as Partner for the 25th annual World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer

More than 3,000 delegates expected in Barcelona 28 June – 1 July for the leading forum for GI cancer professionals from 95+ countries

Partnership underscores World GI's commitment to serving as forum for elevating important research and clinical education.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare company, today announced PALTOWN/COLONTOWN as a partner for the 2023 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer, the leading forum for GI cancer professionals committed to understanding the very latest research, engaging in global exchange, and advancing clinical outcomes.

The 25th congress will be held 28 June – 1 July at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona, and will bring together more than 3,000 oncology, pathology, and hepatology experts, clinicians, and surgeons, as well as clinical researchers from more than 95 countries to share pioneering research on new approaches and best practices in treating patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.

PALTOWN’s mission is to empower patients and caregivers by creating disease-specific communities to address information needs and social isolation through training, technology, and developing purpose-driven community leadership. PALTOWN’s flagship community, COLONTOWN, serves nearly 9,000 CRC patients and caregivers. PALTOWN’s programs engage, educate, and empower patients to become active in their own care.

“Partnering with the World GI Congress is a natural fit for us, since both organizations prioritize improving outcomes for patients,” said Susan Wysoki, Executive Director, PALTOWN Development Foundation. “All of our programs are powered by patients and caregivers. Their ideas, passion, and lived experience create a unique peer to peer community. COLONTOWN is truly where hope meets science.”

The 2023 World GI scientific program will feature didactic lectures, tandem talks, debates, keynote lectures, and selected abstract presentations, examining a range of gastrointestinal malignancies through a mix of dynamic education and exchange. Dan Lowrie, President, Oncology, Gastroenterology & Autoimmune, HMP Education (a subsidiary of HMP Global), said the innovative research presented at World GI and its focus on education for oncology healthcare providers can save lives.

“We are excited to partner with PALTOWN/COLONTOWN for our 25th anniversary World GI Congress,” Lowrie said. “We are committed to serving as a forum for elevating important research and clinical education, and through partnerships, we are building meaningful connections throughout the global GI oncology community.”

More than 3,000 delegates from over 95 countries attend the annual World GI Congress. The educational program at World GI provides all stakeholders with opportunities to learn, debate, discuss, and network in a very active scientific field where recent progress has led to improvements in patient outcomes.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT PALTOWN

PALTOWN is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing information needs and social isolation through training, technology, and purpose-driven community leadership. PALTOWN is committed to expanding its unique model of online peer-to-peer health communities to provide hope and empowerment to patients in the colorectal cancer space and across other disease states. COLONTOWN, founded in 2011 by a stage III CRC patient, is the first disease community under the umbrella of PALTOWN. For more information, visit paltown.org.

