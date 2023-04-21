Kolormatrix Set To Offer Assistance To Clients Looking For Plastisol Ink Supplies

The leading screen printing solutions provider, Kolormatrix is helping clients get plastisol ink supplies.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kolormatrix, a leading supplier of screen-printing equipment and supplies, has announced that the company will now be offering assistance to clients looking for high-quality plastisol ink supplies. The company has been in the screen-printing industry for over 11 years and is known for its commitment to providing exceptional customer service and high-quality products. Kolormatrix aims to make the search for high-quality plastisol ink easier by offering a wide range of options from top brands in the industry. The company will also provide expert guidance to clients looking to find the right ink for their specific printing needs.
Plastisol ink is a type of screen-printing ink that is widely used in the industry due to its durability and versatility. It is ideal for printing on a variety of fabrics, including cotton, polyester, and blends. However, not all plastisol inks are created equal, and it can be challenging for screen printers to find the right ink for their specific needs.
In addition to offering a wide range of plastisol inks, Kolormatrix also provides other screen-printing supplies, including screens, emulsions, and squeegees. The company is known for its excellent customer service and fast shipping, with a $9.95 flat rate shipping fee for any size order.
"We understand that finding the right plastisol ink can be a daunting task, and we want to make it easier for our clients," said Tanya Toney, co-owner of Kolormatrix. She added, "We have a team of experts who are knowledgeable about the different types of inks available and can help our clients find the best option for their particular printing needs."
She further added, "We take great pride in providing our clients with the highest level of customer service. Our clients can trust us to provide them with the best products and expert guidance to help them succeed in their screen printing business."
Kolormatrix is a family-owned business founded by Tanya and Brian Toney. The company's 15,000-square-foot warehouse includes a 5,000-square-foot equipment showroom, where clients can see the latest screen-printing technology and equipment.
Kolormatrix's commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service has made them a trusted name in the screen-printing industry. With their new offering of plastisol ink assistance, the company aims to make it easier for screen printers to find plastisol inks for sale for their specific tasks. Clients can trust Kolormatrix to provide them with expert guidance and the best products available.
About Kolormatrix
Kolormatrix is an Atlanta-based screen-printing superstore that was founded in 2012. The company was founded by Brian and Tanya Toney, who have more than 32 years of experience in the domain. The company is known for being the #1 Vastex dealer in the world and sets a service standard that no one else can provide making it a highly established business.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.