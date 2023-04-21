21 new attorneys admitted to bar

In a ceremony in the Ralph J. Erickstad Courtroom April 20, 21 new attorneys were admitted to the bar.

They are: Rebecca Altman, Sydney Beck, Justin Borgen, Orrin Burch, Megan Carranza, Nicholas Dacquisto, Matthew Danielson, Patrick Fylling, Elizabeth Hill, Anna Ingersoll, Alexia Jamieson, Brittney Lewis, Logan Meyer, Keaton Ostir, Kayla Peterson, Jamie Schaible, Benjamin Scheel, Charles Steinberger, Robert Togni, Priscila Ulloa and Garrick Voigt.

Brad Beehler of the Board of Law Examiners introduced the candidates for admission.

Justice Jerod Tufte led the new attorneys in the oath.

State Bar Association Executive Director Tony Weiler explained the benefits provided by SBAND.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen welcomed the new attorneys to the bar and urged them to take care of themselves as they entered their new profession.

Justice Doug Bahr congratulated new attorneys after the ceremony.