Pettitts Travel Unveils Summer 2023 Offerings: Tailor-Made Trips, Luxury Beach Holidays & Opera Breaks in Spain and Asia

Pettitts Travel's Summer 2023 offerings include tailor-made trips to Asia, luxury European beach holidays, and opera breaks in Spain's Barcelona and Seville.
— Lauren Curd
TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pettitts Travel, the leading travel agency specialising in tailor-made holidays, has announced its Summer 2023 offering with a renewed focus on creating unique travel experiences for the discerning traveller. The new offering includes tailor-made trips to Sri Lanka and India, luxury European beach holidays, and opera breaks to two new destinations in Spain: Barcelona and Seville.
With a reputation for exceptional customer service and attention to detail, Pettitts Travel's Summer 2023 offering promises to be its most exciting yet. The agency's tailor-made trips to Sri Lanka and India offer travellers the opportunity to explore some of the most beautiful and culturally rich destinations in Asia. From the vibrant city of Mumbai to the serene tea plantations of Sri Lanka, Pettitts Travel will create a personalised itinerary that perfectly suits each traveller's interests and preferences.
For those seeking a luxurious European beach holiday, Pettitts Travel has curated a collection of the finest destinations and accommodations across Italy, Sardinia, and Sicily. These destinations offer breathtaking beaches and stunning coastal landscapes, along with world-class dining and cultural experiences.
Opera enthusiasts will be delighted by Pettitts Travel's new opera breaks in Barcelona and Seville. Both cities are renowned for their world-class opera houses and vibrant cultural scenes. Pettitts Travel's opera breaks include tickets to performances, as well as guided tours of the cities' historic landmarks and cultural attractions.
"We're thrilled to unveil our Summer 2023 offering, which reflects our commitment to providing unique, personalised travel experiences for our clients," said Lauren Curd, Head of Leisure Sales at Pettitts Travel. "We're particularly excited about our new tailor-made trips to Sri Lanka and India, as well as our opera breaks in Barcelona and Seville. These destinations offer our clients the opportunity to explore some of the most fascinating and culturally rich places in the world."
