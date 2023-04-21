Paint Protection Film Market Size to be Valued USD 1210.76 Million in 2028 at 5.21% CAGR: By Xcellent Insights

Rising demand for luxury cars and growing consumption of thermoplastic are key factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global paint protection film market size was USD 843.45 million in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing expansion of automotive and electronic sectors, rapid advancements in paint protection films, and high focus on keeping vehicle’s finish intact among car owners, are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Paint protection film (PPF) is a clear, durable, and thermoplastic urethane film applied to the exterior surfaces of various equipment, vehicles, airplanes, TV, computer screens, mobile and other electronic gadgets to protect the surfaces from scratches, abrasions, chips, environmental factors, and other damages. Paint protection films are highly transparent and do not impact the appearance of the surface. These are easy to install and remove and have safe-healing properties, making it a popular choice for car and gadget enthusiasts for protecting their investments.

Factors such as growing awareness for automobile maintenance, rising thermoplastic consumption, increasing availability of raw materials on online platforms, high adoption of paint protection film across various end-users, and increasing investments in R&D activities are expected to drive global market growth between 2023 and 2028.

However, high installation costs of paint protection films, rising availability of cheaper alternatives to paint protection film, and lack of skilled workforce are some key factors expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

TPU Type Segment to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The TPU-type segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing awareness about importance of paint protection films, growing demand for products with excellent protection against abrasion, impact, and weathering, and high preference for TPU-based paint protection films due to its high elasticity, durability, resistance to decoloration, and degradation to UV radiations.

Automotive Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The automotive segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2023 and 2028. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization, rising sales of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles, growing awareness about car maintenance, and high usage of paint protection films in automotive sector to maintain appearance of the car and protect it from potential damage, and rising popularity of DIY products.

Asia Pacific to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising sales of commercial and passenger vehicles, growing focus on keeping vehicle finish intact, growing preference for DIY products, and rising sales of paint protection films on online stores. Moreover, growing demand for high-quality and durable paint protection films, presence of key automobile manufacturers and suppliers, and high preference for customized and premium cars are expected to drive Asia Pacific market during the forecast period. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are some of the largest revenue-generating countries in the region.

Paint Protection Film Market by Company:

• Eastman

• 3M Company

• Avery Denison

• XPEL

• Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

• Orafol

• Argotec

• Sharpline Converting

• Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

• PremiumShield

• KDX Window Film

• Shanghai Kuiba (Ruikawei)

• China BOP

• NICK

• Hebei Shulaimeide

Paint Protection Film Industry Recent Developments:

• In February 2023, IVIOS, a global premium film brand announced the launch of KAIZER Z12 paint protection film offering powerful protective function and durability.

• In August 2022, BASF announced the launch of its new invisible Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPI) Paint Protection Film for improving care paint protection.

The global Paint Protection Film market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Paint Protection Film Market Segment by Type:

• PVC Type

• PU Type

• TPU Type

Paint Protection Film Market Segment by Application:

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Aerospace and Defense

Paint Protection Film Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

