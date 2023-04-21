California Surpasses 1.5 Million ZEVs Goal Two Years Ahead of Schedule

B-ROLL: Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom tour ZEVs at the California Natural Resources Agency in Sacramento (download)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California achieved its goal of 1.5 million zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) sold in the state two years ahead of schedule, with $2 billion in ZEV incentives having been distributed to Californians to make the transition more affordable – a major victory in the state’s ambitious climate action plan.

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced California has exceeded 1.5 million ZEV sales two years ahead of schedule. To date, nearly $2 billion in ZEV incentives, as part of a broader $9 billion ZEV budget, have been provided to help Californians – especially those who are low-income – afford making the transition. In 2012, then-Governor Jerry Brown set a goal to hit that sales level by 2025. This year, 21% of all new cars sold in California this year have been ZEVs, and 40% of ZEVs sold in the U.S. are sold in California.

“No other state in the nation is doing as much as we are to accelerate our electric and zero emissions future,” said Governor Newsom. “California is setting the bar for climate action – and we’re achieving our goals years ahead of schedule thanks to unprecedented investments secured in partnership with the Legislature. We’re making real progress on the world’s most ambitious plan to end the tailpipe so our kids and grandkids are left with a cleaner, healthier planet.”

California’s ZEV leadership continues to inspire other states to follow California’s example.

And earlier this month, the Governor applauded the Biden-Harris Administration for proposing new federal emissions standards that effectively require half of all cars sold in the U.S. to be zero emissions vehicles (ZEV) by 2030, calling it a “great day for America.”

Also today, in an effort to supercharge the state’s EV charging infrastructure, California announced a new Joint Statement of Intent between several state departments and agencies to help guide planning for energy supply, facilities, grid development, as well as EV chargers and hydrogen stations.

CALIFORNIA’S ZEV RECORD: